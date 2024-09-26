Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lear from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.20.

NYSE LEA opened at $107.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.23. Lear has a twelve month low of $101.67 and a twelve month high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Lear’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lear will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

