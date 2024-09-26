Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $8.15 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

