Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.36.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Stock Down 6.5 %

GPN stock opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Global Payments by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 115,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,635,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.