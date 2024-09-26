KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $78.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in KB Home by 72.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 625.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 134.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

