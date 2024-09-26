Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TSBK opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.65. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,314.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.