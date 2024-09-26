Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Prothena worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 50,579 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $10,103,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

