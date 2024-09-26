Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 62,700 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 77.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

