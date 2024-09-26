Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 802,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter worth $86,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Trading Up 1.0 %

DRD opened at $10.27 on Thursday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

DRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Profile

(Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.