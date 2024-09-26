Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,988,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Orion Office REIT worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,122,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 189,201 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 29.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 496,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 114,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 39.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $229.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.99. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -30.08%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

