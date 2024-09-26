BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BlueLinx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Shares of BXC opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.01. The stock has a market cap of $879.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.95. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $768.36 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.26%.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

