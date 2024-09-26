Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $276.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $265.00 to $276.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.89.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $243.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.58. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,729 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $1,676,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,627,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 96,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.