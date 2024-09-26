Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $49.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Schlumberger by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

