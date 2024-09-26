Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 110,330 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $84,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Toro by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,248 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Toro by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,171,000 after acquiring an additional 783,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Toro by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,545,000 after acquiring an additional 629,820 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 37,332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 470,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after acquiring an additional 469,643 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 459,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,128,000 after buying an additional 328,550 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Toro Company has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $102.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.