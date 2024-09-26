IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 125,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.19% of IPG Photonics worth $84,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,207,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,375,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 41,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $70.41 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $111.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.