Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $83.54 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $83,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 14.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 34.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total value of $474,924.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,894.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total value of $474,924.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,894.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,744 shares of company stock worth $3,828,231. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $595.51 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $497.36 and a 12 month high of $654.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

