Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $85.38 Million Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.30% of Inter Parfums worth $85,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,493,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $123.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

