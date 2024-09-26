Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.95% of Addus HomeCare worth $82,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $12,215,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $8,274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,979,000 after purchasing an additional 74,488 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $5,667,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 683.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 48,146 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $429,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $429,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock opened at $133.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.85. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $136.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

