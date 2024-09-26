Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $84.90 Million Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.94% of Pathward Financial worth $84,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $64.76 on Thursday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $176.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pathward Financial news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,757.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.