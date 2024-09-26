Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $85.84 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $85,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.