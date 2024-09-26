Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 130,838 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,703,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $86,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,025,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,225,000 after buying an additional 442,177 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Lumentum by 28.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 843,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Lumentum by 17.8% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,154,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after buying an additional 174,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

LITE opened at $60.95 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

