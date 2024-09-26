Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 9,482,683 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 263.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,482,683 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.24% of SoFi Technologies worth $86,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 493,707 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 84,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,610 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 384.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SOFI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,328 shares of company stock worth $808,246. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SOFI stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

