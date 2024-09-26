Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,658 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.57% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $86,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,528.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $72,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $386,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $233,528.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,844. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.45. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

