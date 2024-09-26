Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,730 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $87,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 58.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE HI opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

