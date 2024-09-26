Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,658,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,766 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.34% of Life Time Group worth $87,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Life Time Group news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,166,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,880,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.87. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

