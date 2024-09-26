Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,828,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,601 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $87,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,825,000 after buying an additional 166,167 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,249,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $54,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LNC opened at $30.84 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

