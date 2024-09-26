Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 136,616 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,275,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,616 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.70% of Liberty Latin America worth $89,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 26,514.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (up previously from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LILAK opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In other news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Latin America

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.