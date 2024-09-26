Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 16,664 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.04% of BancFirst worth $87,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in BancFirst by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in BancFirst by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

BancFirst Price Performance

NASDAQ BANF opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.03. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $79.99 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average is $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $2,332,142.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,958,095 shares in the company, valued at $522,880,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $2,332,142.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,958,095 shares in the company, valued at $522,880,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,142,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,517 over the last ninety days. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

