Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 53,188 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,188 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AZZ were worth $88,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 81,999.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 153,339 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,443,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 325.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 93,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,750,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W raised shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Shares of AZZ opened at $80.91 on Thursday. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.48 and a 1-year high of $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

