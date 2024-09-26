WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,663 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $87,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in WEX by 233.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair raised WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $204.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $964,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,907 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

