Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,624,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924,519 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of Albertsons Companies worth $91,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Albertsons Companies

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.