Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,035,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $90,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,607,000 after acquiring an additional 197,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth approximately $11,129,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTTR opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.71 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.69%.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

