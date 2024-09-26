Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.74% of CTS worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CTS by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 593,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CTS by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter worth about $4,001,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,187,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE CTS opened at $47.22 on Thursday. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. CTS’s payout ratio is 9.41%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.
