Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 196,982 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,237,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,982 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $91,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,878.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 153,130 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 74,705 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 50,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

NYSE:WH opened at $78.69 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,640 shares of company stock worth $974,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

