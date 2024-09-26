Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $118.32 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.41 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $899.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.44.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

