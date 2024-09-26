Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Gentex worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.28 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

