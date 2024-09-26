Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.43% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 204,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 67,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JUST opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.46 and a twelve month high of $81.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

