Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 1.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

