Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,613 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000.

VCEB opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2384 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

