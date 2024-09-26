TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,121 shares in the last quarter. XN LP boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TKO Group by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,056,000 after purchasing an additional 812,336 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,998,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.6 %

TKO Group stock opened at $121.11 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.19.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.13.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

