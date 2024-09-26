Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 407.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 229,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,139,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $125.56 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.17.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

