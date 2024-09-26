Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

ADV opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $873.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.64 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock bought 15,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,396 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

