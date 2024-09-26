Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 2,926.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Rogers by 629.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 39,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,568.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $138.85.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

