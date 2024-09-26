Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,221 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Teleflex worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $469,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Teleflex by 1,388.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,226 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $245.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $257.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.91.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.