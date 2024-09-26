Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after purchasing an additional 42,332 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $5,777,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,331,000 after acquiring an additional 160,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,155.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Down 2.4 %

Brunswick stock opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.51. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.23.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

