Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $825,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,099,607 shares of company stock worth $1,219,702,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

