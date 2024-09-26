Arcus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 137,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 195,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,225,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $236,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.