Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.84.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.35. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,099,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,702,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

