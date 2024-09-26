Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.84.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,099,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,702,872. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

