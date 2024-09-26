Trademark Financial Management LLC Acquires 971 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $5,926,000. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $20,790,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.84.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,099,607 shares of company stock worth $1,219,702,872. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

