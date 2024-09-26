Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,099,607 shares of company stock worth $1,219,702,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.